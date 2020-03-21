It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Listen to Old-School and New-School Music with This Turntable

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
162
Save
Bluetooth Record Player with Built in Speakers and 3-Speed Turntable | Victrola | $49
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bluetooth Record Player with Built in Speakers and 3-Speed Turntable | Victrola | $49

So, you’re a record collector. You have a wonderful set of vinyls from a variety of musical eras and genres. It’s great! But deep down, you know that no matter how many vinyls you have, the Spotify playlist will always be easier to access. Thankfully, Victrola has a turntable to solve all your old-school and new-school audio needs.

Advertisement

This three-speed turntable can play any vinyl you’d like, whenever you’d like. But if you’re feeling like just putting on your Daily Mix instead, this turntable also has bluetooth capabilities and a built-in speaker. You can have it both ways now for just $49, down from $65, so now’s the time to save!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Best Snacks I'm Stress-Eating to Distract Myself Right Now

It's NordVPN's Birthday, and a 3-Year Plan Is 70% off [Exclusive]

10 Must-Have Accessories for Your New iPad

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games