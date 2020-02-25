Listen To Music In Style With A Pair Of Powerbeats Wireless Headphones

Powerbeats Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Powe rbeats Wireless Headphones | $90 | Best Buy



You don’t need to be an avid gym-goer in order to wear a pair of Powerbeats, although the cord on the back DOES help keep them attached to your ears while lifting, bro. For a low $90, you can listen to all the Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music playlists until you literally can’t take it anymore. Just like other Beats headphones, you can easily connect to any device via Bluetooth, and they are sweat and water-resistant just in case you get all hot and bothered. Make sure to grab one before they’re gone!