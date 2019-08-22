Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap | $9 | Target

The Inventory as a unit is a very big fan of the iconic Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint 18-In-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap; we use it to wash our bodies, our clothes, our gym bags, our yoga mats, our Instant Pots, our sheets, our weighted blankets—basically anything that can get smelly—and it works. But today, 32 oz. bundles of the famously tingly mint version of this all-in-one cleaning wonder is on sale for a mere $9 at Target—it normally costs almost double the price, and it rarely, if ever, goes on sale.



We can’t imagine this deal will last long, so stock up on the Doc while you can. Relish the tingly, minty fresh scent. Scrub yourself and your house and all your stuff cleaner than ever before. (Just, uh, ignore the label.) And don’t forget: Dilute! Dilute! Ok!