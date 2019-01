Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $25 today with promo code XOSQRKS2. That could be one for each side of your house!