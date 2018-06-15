I know it’s been a rough year for tiki torches, but if the rest of us stop using them, then the Nazis win. Today only, Amazon’s got a bunch of torches on sale, plus some great looking outdoor candles and fuel to light up your outdoor space during summer barbecues.
Light Up Your Patio With This One-Day Torch and Candle Sale
