Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Refurb Philips Hue 4-Bulb Starter Kit with Hub | $120 | Woot

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has a terrific deal on the 4-bulb Philips Hue starter set.

If you’re just starting your collection, $120 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is a solid buy. This same refurbished set is currently $165 on Amazon. Just remember that this price expires at the end of the day, so don’t let the lights go out on the deal before you pick a set up.