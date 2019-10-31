It's all consuming.
Light Up Your Life With These Heavily Discounted String Lights

Tercius
Govee Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights | $23 | Amazon | Use promo code DQRBITSP
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Govee Dreamcolor LED Strip Lights | $23 | Amazon | Use promo code DQRBITSP

Here’s a sweet deal on LED Strip Lights. Use the promo code DQRBITSP to drop the price to a low $23. Whether you want some RGB lighting to go with your gaming rig or just want to add some lights to your kitchen, this is a terrific deal on 16' of smart lighting.

If you’re looking for a bias light for your TV, use the promo code 5U5FPHQF to drop the price on this shorter strip light to just $8.

Tercius
