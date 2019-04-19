Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit | $200 | Home Depot

Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit | $180 | Home Depot

Philips Hue lights are cool, but in terms of sheer wow factor, they don’t hold a candle to Nanoleaf’s wall-mounted, customizable smart light panels.

The kits come in either a set of nine triangles or a set of nine touch-enabled squares, which you can arrange any way you’d like, and program to glow in any color or moving pattern you want. The triangular Rhythm kit even includes a microphone that lets the lights automatically bounce and change color based on whatever music is playing in your room.

These kits only go on sale a few times per year, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, today’s a great chance to save $19 (Rhythm Kit) or $29 (Canvas Kit).