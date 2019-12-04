It's all consuming.
Light Up Your Life With 50% Off Anker's Smart Lighting Products [Exclusive]

Tercius
eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Two-Pack | $12 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJASMART at checkout
eufy 33 ft LED Decorative Lights | $8 | Amazon
eufy Smart Light Switch | $15 | Amazon
eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Two-Pack Plus Genie Smart Speaker | $38 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJASMART at checkout
If you’re curious about starting you smart home, you can’t go wrong with these huge discounts on Eufy smart lighting products. Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a reader favorite and, right now, you can use our exclusive promo code KINJASMART to take 50% off a number of eufy lights.

The highlight of the bunch is the eufy Lumos Smart Bulb two-pack. These particular set work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. Our code drops the price on each bulb to a low $6.

But the remote controlled LED lights are also a bargain at just $8.

