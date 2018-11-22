Graphic: Amazon

It’s 2018. It’s time for your lighting to do more than just turn off and on. At the very least, you should be able to control it with a smart device. Amazon is currently discounting a number of Philips Hue bulbs that can do just that, so you can join the rest of us here in the 21st century. Or, if you’ve already got the basics, there’s also a deal to be had on the ambient lightstrip, so you can really lean into that futuristic Blade Runner vibe. Except, hopefully, for the bleak post-apocalyptic overtones.

