Light Up Your Gaming Desk with the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Mouse at 44% Off

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse $ 50 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse | $ 50 | Amazon

RGB is everywhere on a Gaming PC lately, from the mouse, to the mouse mat , and the parts of a PC that you will never see unless you need to upgrade a component.

Advertisement

Yet the mouse has seen plenty of RGB, and with the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse, there’s plenty to customise here. Featuring nine programmable buttons to make it easier for you to reach that item in certain games, there’s plenty of customisation through Razer’s Synapse application, where you can program the RGB lights in patterns, or to the game you’re playing.