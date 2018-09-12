Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: the code doesn’t seem to be working just yet, but check back later for an update.

LuminAID camp lights take up basically no space when not in use, but with a few puffs of air and the press of a button, this Max model can output up to 150 lumens, which is plenty to illuminate your tent.

Unlike some other LuminAIDs, this one doesn’t include a USB port for your phone, but it can recharge over microUSB if the built-in solar panel doesn’t do the job. These were hanging off just about every tree at the Outpost trade show this year, and they really do work well. Get it for $19 right now with promo code D9GLOY4I.