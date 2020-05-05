It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Light Up Your Backyard With Two Pairs of Solar Dancing Tiki Torches for 50% Less

Gabe Carey
4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches | $39 | MorningSave
Put on your swimsuit and gear up that pool bod—pretty soon, it’s gonna be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flame tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite *gestures to everything* you’re still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there’s nothing better than pretending you’re on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn’t make sense.

Ordinarily, these four as-seen-on-TV tiki torches would set you back a whole $80. But today, the solar-powered LED flames are discounted 50%. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weatherproof,” whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without fail. Each stands 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you shouldn’t have trouble ejecting them from your lawn and repositioning ‘em elsewhere.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

