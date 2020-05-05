Light Up Your Backyard With Two Pairs of Solar Dancing Tiki Torches for 50% Less

4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches Graphic : Gabe Carey

4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches | $39 | MorningSave

Put on your swimsuit and gear up that pool bod—pretty soon, it’s gonna be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flame tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite *gestures to everything* you’re still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there’s nothing better than pretending you’re on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn’t make sense.



Ordinarily, these four as-seen-on-TV tiki torches would set you back a whole $80. But today, the solar-powered LED flames are discounted 50%. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weatherproof,” whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without fail. Each stands 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you shouldn’t have trouble ejecting them from your lawn and repositioning ‘em elsewhere.