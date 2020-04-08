It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Light Up The Outdoors With a Pair of $16 LED Bulb Lights

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
291
Save
Govee LED Bulb Lights | $16 | Amazon | Promo code NEAWXI7P

Govee LED Bulb Lights | $16 | Amazon | Promo code NEAWXI7P
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Govee LED Bulb Lights | $16 | Amazon | Promo code NEAWXI7P

Yes, quarantine is still a thing, but if you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, it’s always a good idea to keep it lit, especially at night. Not to mention it IS starting to get warm, so what’s better than to have a night time BBQ grill going with your family to pass the time? Luckily I’ve got a cute deal for you — for a low $16 with the promo code “NEAWXI7P”, you can grab a two-pack of Govee LED outdoor lightbulbs. They are light sensitive and ONLY turn on when it’s at night to save you a costly energy bill. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get a $200 5.2K GoPro Fusion Camera for Whenever Earth Reopens

Wednesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus, Huckberry Spring Flash Sale, Anker PowerPort, Weighted Blankets, and More

Get 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $36

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to Fight COVID-19 and Climate Change