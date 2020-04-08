Light Up The Outdoors With a Pair of $16 LED Bulb Lights



Govee LED Bulb Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Govee LED Bulb Lights | $16 | Amazon | Promo code NEAWXI7P



Yes, quarantine is still a thing, but if you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, it’s always a good idea to keep it lit, especially at night. Not to mention it IS starting to get warm, so what’s better than to have a night time BBQ grill going with your family to pass the time? Luckily I’ve got a cute deal for you — for a low $16 with the promo code “NEAWXI7P”, you can grab a two-pack of Govee LED outdoor lightbulbs. They are light sensitive and ONLY turn on when it’s at night to save you a costly energy bill. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement