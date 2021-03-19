Light Up Halls and Walls with 20% off a Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit

Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit | $64 | Amazon



Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 20% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $64 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $23 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The L ightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.