Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mr. Beams, in addition to having an adorable company name, specializes in affordable (mostly) outdoor lighting products, and Amazon’s putting the spotlight on their wares with today’s Gold Box.



Inside, you’ll find several of the company’s popular battery-powered, cordless, motion-detecting outdoor spotlights. The main appeal here is that you don’t have to run any wiring; the energy efficient LEDs mean that in most cases, you should get about a year on a charge.

The sale also includes a few ceiling lights to install indoors or out, which work the same way, making them ideal for installing under a patio awning, or in a dark pantry. A few options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.