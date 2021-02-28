Light up Any Room With This $25 Star Wars Color and Character Changing Night Light

3D Star Wars Night Light (3 Patterns) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

3D Star Wars Night Light (3 Patterns) | $25 | Amazon



A night light is a must for kids (of any age) afraid of the dark and for avoiding stubbing your toe when you go to get a glass of water at night. Deck out your kids’ room or your own with this nifty little Star Wars night light, currently at its 30-day low price on Amazon for $25.

This night light has three different character patterns you can place on it, so you can have Baby Yoda lighting up the place one day and Darth Vader the next. And don’t let the pics above trick you: You can set the light to your choice of 16 colors, not just green!