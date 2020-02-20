It's all consuming.
Light Up All Your Gaming Sessions With This Backlit DBPower Keyboard

Ignacia
DBPower LED Keyboard | $14 | Amazon | Promo code GTRBN23K
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If your traditional gaming keyboard just isn’t enough for you, check out the DBPower LED keyboard! It has three interchangeable colors as well as 19 non-conflict keys and specifically designed buttons for enhanced durability. Basically, get mad at the game and pound the keyboard — it’ll survive! It’s down to $14 with the promo code GTRBN23K, so grab one of these before they’re gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

