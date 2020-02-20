Light Up All Your Gaming Sessions With This Backlit DBPower Keyboard

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
DBPower LED Keyboard | $14 | Amazon | Promo code GTRBN23K
If your traditional gaming keyboard just isn’t enough for you, check out the DBPower LED keyboard! It has three interchangeable colors as well as 19 non-conflict keys and specifically designed buttons for enhanced durability. Basically, get mad at the game and pound the keyboard — it’ll survive! It’s down to $14 with the promo code GTRBN23K, so grab one of these before they’re gone!