Lift Yourself With 20% off Levo's Herbal Infuser

Levo II LEVO20 Image : Levo

Levo II | $200 | Levo | Use Promo Code LEVO20

If you’ve felt the stress of the pandemic sinking in, or you’ve found marijuana to be a good treatment for your ailments, it’s worth considering switching to edibles and oils. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so we should be taking care of our lungs. Edibles are a great alternative to smoking that can still get THC and CBD into your system without the concerns smoking and vaping bring. They might be in short supply, though, depending on your dispensary. If you can’t get your hand on your favorite gummies, or you’d like to start experimenting with making your own after work treats, Levo is offering 20% off its products using the promo code LEVO20. I reviewed the Levo II several months back, and its ease of use makes it easy to get your flower infused into oils for use in baking, candy, or even making infused butter.