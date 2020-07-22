Life Will Succ Less With This $16 Plant Pack

Five Pack Succulents Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Five Pack Succulents | $16 | Amazon Gold Box



I’ve never seen a deal like this before at Amazon but I’m really glad too. As someone who can be forgetful when it comes to non-animal living things, succulents have made me feel like a competent plant momma. This five plant pack from Plants for Pets is 10% off, will do the same, and brighten any space big or small.

They ship from A mazon but are still hand-picked and fully rooted in two-inch pots. You’ll get a variety of species as the company changes the options each week to literally keep it fresh. They are simple to take care of and it’s easy to transfer to more decorative dwellings. It’s a painless way to bring life into a bedroom or kitchen. Plants for Pets give you a thirty-day guarantee that they will arrive healthy but also that you will love them. And as the name says, they’re safe if you’ve got pets.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.