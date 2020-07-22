It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Home

Life Will Succ Less With This $16 Plant Pack

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
222
Save
Five Pack Succulents | $16 | Amazon Gold Box
Five Pack Succulents | $16 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Five Pack Succulents | $16 | Amazon Gold Box

I’ve never seen a deal like this before at Amazon but I’m really glad too. As someone who can be forgetful when it comes to non-animal living things, succulents have made me feel like a competent plant momma. This five plant pack from Plants for Pets is 10% off, will do the same, and brighten any space big or small.

Advertisement

They ship from Amazon but are still hand-picked and fully rooted in two-inch pots. You’ll get a variety of species as the company changes the options each week to literally keep it fresh. They are simple to take care of and it’s easy to transfer to more decorative dwellings. It’s a painless way to bring life into a bedroom or kitchen. Plants for Pets give you a thirty-day guarantee that they will arrive healthy but also that you will love them. And as the name says, they’re safe if you’ve got pets.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Chinese Laundry Jump Mule
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Spoil Your Hair With $60 off Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)

Power Up Anywhere With Anker's PowerCore III Portable Charger

Tuesday's Best Deals: Verizon iPhone 11, NieR: Automata—GotY Edition, Free Satisfyer Pro 2, Samsung QLED TV, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, and More

Here's Where You'll Be Able to Pre-Order the PlayStation 5