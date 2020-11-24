Life Just Got a Little More Colorful With Morphe's Lisa Frank Collection Only at Ulta

Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection 827339 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The absolutely gorgeous Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection just dropped at Ulta and if you’re of a certain age you definitely rocked this in school. Lisa Frank was on everything imaginable in the 90s and even had a bit of a revamp and resurgence in the last few years. As we are totally sentimental for those retro neons Morphe and Ulta saw the gap in the rainbow market. While this brand new set is not discounted as a whole (yet) you can take $3.50 off the whole order with the code 827339.

This eye-catching compilation has anything you could need: bright beauty blenders, bold brushes, and vivid throwback palettes. There are 3 palette covers to pick from based on Lisa’s most popular designs. The actual colors in the palettes are the same but you will get to choose from the Tiger (Forrest), Unicorns (Prancing Unis), or Al iens (Zoomer & Zorbit). It’s time for some nostalgia and who wouldn’t want a little comfort of yesteryear in 2020.

