I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is the first time I can recall Amazon running a Gold Box deal on a bottle of balsamic vinegar. At $37, it’s still expensive, but it has great (if limited) reviews, it comes in a fancy bottle inside a fancy box, and it spent the last seven years being aged in Modena, Italy. I wish I had spent the last seven years being aged in Modena.