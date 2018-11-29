Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s shocking how many aches and pains you can develop by simply existing. By the time you hit 30, a strenuous bout of gift wrapping or cooking a pot of gumbo can leave you sore. But Amazon, in its mercy, has discounted the Sunbeam King Size MicroPlush XPressHeat Electric Heating Pad to just $28 to help us battle discomfort at this demanding time of year.



It works just as well as a hot bath, and it’s far more portable and discreet. You can use it at work or in bed, and I even pack mine for travel when I think my body might be put through the wringer. And by that I mean, if I could possibly be forced to sit or stand in a slightly awkward position for more than 90 seconds.

