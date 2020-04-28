It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Life is Like a $17 Box of 120 Chocolate Truffles

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEals
196
Save
Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles (120ct) | $17 | Woot
Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles (120ct) | $17 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles (120ct) | $17 | Woot

Well, I’d have finished the Forrest Gump quote in the headline, but you do know what you’re getting in this chocolatey Woot deal. Get 120 pieces of Lindt LINDOR’s milk chocolate truffles for just $17. These would be perfect for Mother’s Day, or for anyone whose sweet tooth has gotten just a bit too sour during quarantine. There’s only one day to take advantage, so hurry!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Join Luffy and the Crew in One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Now $10 Off

You Can Actually Buy a Switch Lite at Adorama Right Now—Cute Animal Crossing Case and All

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Charging: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day

RAVPower's 10W Wireless Charger is Only $10 Today