Life is Like a $17 Box of 120 Chocolate Truffles

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles (120ct) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles (120ct) | $17 | Woot

Well, I’d have finished the Forrest Gump quote in the headline, but you do know what you’re getting in this chocolatey Woot deal. Get 120 pieces of Lindt LINDOR’s milk chocolate truffles for just $17. These would be perfect for Mother’s Day, or for anyone whose sweet tooth has gotten just a bit too sour during quarantine. There’s only one day to take advantage, so hurry!

