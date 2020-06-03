Life Finds a Way With This $10 Inflatable Brachiosaurus

Inflatable Brachiosaurus Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Inflatable Brachiosaurus | $10 | Amazon Gold Box



When the Brachiosaurus was discovered in 1903 it was declared the largest dinosaur ever. That has since been changed but for a brief moment, they were number one. This forty-eight inch long and twenty-eight inch high inflatable replica is currently 55% off.

This is a great bedroom decoration for an aspiring paleontologist, but let’s be honest what kid didn’t have a dinosaur phase? It’s easy to move, put in the yard, or even bring in the pool. Jet Creations seems to have the whole dino team with t-rex and triceratops. Create your own Jurassic Park and become that kid again who loved The Land Before Time.

