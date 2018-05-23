Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This deal is back in stock if you missed it a few weeks ago.



If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

