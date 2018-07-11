Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 65" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1600 today on Woot, as long as you don’t mind a refurb. Considering a good sale price of a non-refurb is about $400 more, I think it’s worth it.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.