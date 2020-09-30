It's all consuming.
LG’s 43-inch 4K Smart TV is Just $250 Right Now

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
You don’t need to spend a bundle to bring a crisp, 4K-resolution TV into your home. Right now, Best Buy has an LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for just $250, a $20 savings from the list price.

This Smart TV already has the most popular streaming video apps built in, from Netflix to Disney+ and plenty more, plus it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers and is a great 4K option for anyone who wants the resolution bump but doesn’t want or feel the need to splurge on it.

