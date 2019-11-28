LG 4K TVs Start At $1,199, Come With a Soundbar and Mounting Kits

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

LG is dropping prices on its biggest 4K TVs today, but if you want to save a little extra, you can grab them on Amazon where TVs are coming with a bundled soundbar, mounting kit, universal remote, surge protector, and everything else you need to get your TV up and running.

The TVs start at $1,197 for a 55" 4K OLED TV, on up to a whopping $4,997 for a 77" OLED, though that last one is normally $6,999 so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Curiously, LG’s 55" OLED Glass Smart TV is $2,037, which is just slightly more expensive than getting the TV by itself at $1,997, but for what you get with the kit, it’s more than worth it. All the other TVs are exactly the same price they’d be if you bought them without the extra gear, so you may as well.

