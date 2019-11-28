It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

LG 4K TVs Start At $1,199, Come With a Soundbar and Mounting Kits

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
421
Save
LG OLED55B9PUA B9 55" 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,197 | Amazon
LG OLED65B9PUA B9 65" 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,797 | Amazon
LG OLED55C9PUA 55" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,497 | Amazon
LG OLED65C9PUA 65" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $2,097 | Amazon
LG OLED77C9PUB 77" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $4,997 | Amazon
LG OLED55E9PUA 55" E9 4K HDR OLED Glass Smart TV | $2,037 | Amazon
LG OLED65E9PUA 65" E9 4K HDR OLED Glass Smart TV | $2,997 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LG is dropping prices on its biggest 4K TVs today, but if you want to save a little extra, you can grab them on Amazon where TVs are coming with a bundled soundbar, mounting kit, universal remote, surge protector, and everything else you need to get your TV up and running.

The TVs start at $1,197 for a 55" 4K OLED TV, on up to a whopping $4,997 for a 77" OLED, though that last one is normally $6,999 so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Curiously, LG’s 55" OLED Glass Smart TV is $2,037, which is just slightly more expensive than getting the TV by itself at $1,997, but for what you get with the kit, it’s more than worth it. All the other TVs are exactly the same price they’d be if you bought them without the extra gear, so you may as well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Save Big on Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass During This Black Friday Sale

Save Big on Razer Peripherals During Black Friday

Save $20 on Google Chromecast Ultra 4K This Black Friday

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts