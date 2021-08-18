Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam | $65 | Amazon



If you want your Twitch stream to really pop, you need to ditch the dinky webcam built into your computer screen. Logitech has its C922x Pro Stream Webcam on sale for $35 off. That’s a 35% savings. It has auto-focus, goes up to 60fps, and has automatic light correction. Honestly, even if you aren’t a streamer, a quality webcam is a good thing to have handy for work Zoom calls. Get yours for only $65.