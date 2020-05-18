It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Level up Your Selfie Game for Just $19 With This Ten Piece Bundle

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
270
Save
83% off Selfie Bundle | $19 | SideDeal
83% off Selfie Bundle | $19 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

83% off Selfie Bundle | $19 | SideDeal

If during quarantine you’ve found it difficult to keep the pictures on social media fresh you’re not alone. Using the same places or angles where you have space or good light has made things a bit dull. SideDeal is giving you the chance to boost your selfie game with this ten-piece set for just $19.

Advertisement

If you’re a bit of a solo photo taker this is a great set. I personally have bought a few of these individually and I wished I had seen something like this first. I can absolutely say the remote for the shutter is worth it alone. The tripod is also essential if you do a bit of OOTD (that’s outfit of the day) shooting. But get creative and play around with the three lenses too. You’re getting a wide-angle, fisheye, and macro zoom lens in this pack so plenty to shoot in pursuit of the perfect picture.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

Monday's Best Deals: Branch Home Office Furniture, Sega Genesis Mini, Magic Chef Air Fryer, Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, and More

Play Dozens of Classics With the Sega Genesis Mini, Now $50

Grab a Pair of Refurbished Monster Sweatproof Earbuds for a Groundbreaking $10