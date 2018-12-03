Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you play games on PC, or hell, even if you don’t, there’s probably something you could use in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals PC gaming sale.



The star of the show here is probably the ASUS ROG Zephryus S gaming laptop, all tricked out with a 144Hz IPS screen, a GTX 1070, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Core 17. At $1,699, it’s a splurge, but that’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Other deals includes the HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset for its Black Friday price of $50, the reader-favorite Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard, a portable 2TB Samsung SSD, and a really good range extender from TP-Link. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to find the rest of the deals, and remember that they expire at the end of the day.