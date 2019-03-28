Graphic: Tercius Bufete

What’s a mob to a king?

What’s a king to a god?

What’s a god to a non-believer?

What’s a garden hose nozzle to an idiot in Brooklyn? Nothing.

But for all of you privileged enough to own a lawn or garden, a hose with a good garden nozzle is essential to making watering your lawn less of a chore. This Dramm unit gives you a lot of control over water flow and, right now. it’s a few dollars off than its usual price.