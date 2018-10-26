Korean beauty brand Banila Co. launched its cult favorite products on Amazon earlier this year, but now is probably the ideal time to take the plunge into this expertly skin-priming line: A few of its most beloved products are up to 22% off today.
Most notably up for grabs is the Sherbet Cleansing Balm Clean It Zero, an oil-based cleanser known for its silky smooth texture that melts away makeup, dirt or any other residue with the greatest of ease—and without over-drying. It’s formulated with all-natural, sensitive skin-safe acerola, rooibos, bamboo, Angelica extracts, plus vitamins C and E for an extra luminous appearance. The cleansing balm is technically step 1 in the two-step cleaning doctrine breached by true K-beauty enthusiasts; this one is meant to be followed with a traditional lathering, water-based cleanser. At just $15 for one delightfully pink tub, your newly squeaky clean pores (and your future shelfies) are in for a major upgrade.