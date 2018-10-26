Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Korean beauty brand Banila Co. launched its cult favorite products on Amazon earlier this year, but now is probably the ideal time to take the plunge into this expertly skin-priming line: A few of its most beloved products are up to 22% off today.



Most notably up for grabs is the Sherbet Cleansing Balm Clean It Zero, an oil-based cleanser known for its silky smooth texture that melts away makeup, dirt or any other residue with the greatest of ease—and without over-drying. It’s formulated with all-natural, sensitive skin-safe acerola, rooibos, bamboo, Angelica extracts, plus vitamins C and E for an extra luminous appearance. The cleansing balm is technically step 1 in the two-step cleaning doctrine breached by true K-beauty enthusiasts; this one is meant to be followed with a traditional lathering, water-based cleanser. At just $15 for one delightfully pink tub, your newly squeaky clean pores (and your future shelfies) are in for a major upgrade.