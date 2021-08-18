ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse | $69 | Amazon



There’s something exciting about buying a new gaming mouse. It’s almost like going shopping for school supplies. And if you need a new piece of equipment to help power you through your next Apex Legends or League of Legends sesh, the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse is a great place to start. Now $69 (nice) down from $99, it features a 70-million click lifespan with a specially-tuned sensor to help up your accuracy. It can connect via Bluetooth, wired USB, or 2.4 GHz. Charge it via USB-C, and adjust your DPI settings via scroll wheel. It’s an excellent option if you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, or just use it as your everyday scrolling companion. And check out those pretty lights.