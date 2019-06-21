Graphic: Shep McAllister

Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill | $277 | Amazon

Egg-shaped kamado grills offer excellent heat retention and control for slow-and-low smoking, as well as grilling, and this Char-Broil Kamander has never been cheaper than it is right now.



Advertisement

Its double walled steel construction won’t hold heat quite as well as the ceramic walls of a Big Green Egg, but at $277, it’s a whole lot cheaper, has a swing-out secondary cooking rack for a total of 469 square inches of cooking surface, and even has a built-in side table.