Level Up Your Cooking Game with This 6-Piece GreenLife Ceramic Cookware Set, Now 35% Off

GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) | $43 | Amazon

Tired of eating takeout and ready to start cooking again? You and me both. But all I have are these decrepit pots and pans that I don’t really want to use. Thus, I end up ordering takeout. It’s a vicious cycle, but one you can end with this set of ceramic cookware and bakeware, on sale for a great price.

For just $43, you can pick up the GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) from Amazon. That’s nearly $24 (35% off) down from its usual price tag of $66. For that price, you get one small and one large ceramic frying pan, a baking tray, and a medium cake pan as well as a couple of silicone spatulas. Each piece is naturally nonstick, which means easy cleanup and no scrubbing off that gross debris when your meal is finished.

With cookware like this, you’ll soon find those DoorDash receipts coming few and far between. Besides, homemade food just tastes better. It’s a fact.