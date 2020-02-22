Level Up Your Chat Headset to a PDP Afterglow for $8

It's all consuming.
Gabe Carey
PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset (PS4) | $8 | GameStop
PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset (XB1) | $8 | GameStop
PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset - Green Camo (PS4) | $8 | GameStop
PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset - White Camo (XB1) | $8 GameStop
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Gaming Deals
PrevNextView All

Everyone knows the first rule of online gaming is that nobody should be able to hear you breathing on the other side. Unfortunately, most pack-in chat headsets can’t even reach that low bar. The good news is you can pick up an $8 PDP Afterglow headset with passive noise cancelling from GameStop right now.

Normally, these headsets sell for up to $15, so you’re getting a pretty hefty discount. But I’ll let you in on a secret: the camo models are less of bargain since they can be found for $10 on any other day of the week.

You’ll get more bang for your buck plunking down a fiver and three ones on one of the standard black and blue (PS4) or black and green (Xbox One) versions. It ain’t much, but it’s a deal nonetheless.

