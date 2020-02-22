Level Up Your Chat Headset to a PDP Afterglow for $8

PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset (PS4) | $8 | GameStop

PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset (XB1) | $8 | GameStop

PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset - Green Camo (PS4) | $8 | GameStop

PDP LVL 1 Afterglow Chat Headset - White Camo (XB1) | $8 GameStop

Everyone knows the first rule of online gaming is that nobody should be able to hear you breathing on the other side. Unfortunately, most pack-in chat headsets can’t even reach that low bar. The good news is you can pick up an $8 PDP Afterglow headset with passive noise cancelling from GameStop right now.

Advertisement

Normally, these headsets sell for up to $15, so you’re getting a pretty hefty discount. But I’ll let you in on a secret: the camo models are less of bargain since they can be found for $10 on any other day of the week.

You’ll get more bang for your buck plunking down a fiver and three ones on one of the standard black and blue (PS4) or black and green (Xbox One) versions. It ain’t much, but it’s a deal nonetheless.