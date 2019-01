Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up four of these metal taco holders for just $17. If you use them like “Ms,”, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over into “Ws” and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos! For this reason, I recommend using them upside down, because who doesn’t want more tacos?