Let's Make This $10 Gingerbread House a Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

If you plan on staying home for the holidays, as you should be, maybe you need a festive activity to keep up the yuletide cheer alive. A Gingerbread House is as traditional as it comes and can be fun at any age. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just $10 unless you sign up for their membership then it’s just $8.

This is a great way to pass the time inside since so much outside is still closed or has major restrictions. Spend a cozy afternoon decorating and constructing this fine Gingerbread cottage. I like that it lists a 9-month shelf life so if for some reason you get wily in spring and want to make an Easter gingerbread mansion be my guest. This house will be about 12" long and 10" high so plenty of real estate to work with. Your decorating options are candy lights, large gumballs, mini jellies, and lots of edible multicolor beads. There’s premixed frosting with two different tips to help you keep it all together. Obviously, be as creative as you want and add your favorite treats or candies to it to really make it your own.

