It's all consuming.
Let's Kick Some Ass: EA Sports UFC 4 Is Already $10 off

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon | Clip coupon EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Screenshot: EA Sports
Only five days old, EA Sports UFC 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is already $10 off at Amazon. Just clip the coupon and coast to checkout. You’ll step into the octagon against digital renditions of all your favorite mixed martial artists, whether as one of those dangerous men and women or in your own asskicking skin.

I’m personally thankful for the revamped career mode that makes it easier to learn the game because trying to escape some of those submission holds is like fighting a bout of sleep paralysis. At some point, all you can do is relax your muscles and let your soul float right out of your fleshy parts.

