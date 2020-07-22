It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Let's Go! Pikachu and Let's Go! Eevee Are the Perfect Pokémon Games for First Time Players, Now $40

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! | $40 | Amazon Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
The Switch-bound remakes of the original Pokémon games—Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!—are really good titles for introducing someone to Pokemon. Your choice of game dictates the fuzzy starter you’ll get to follow you around while you catch ‘em all. Combine the simple motion controls with a Poké Ball Plus, and you’ll feel like a real Ash Ketchum. Just $40 for Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! at Best Buy.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

