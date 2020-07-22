Let's Go! Pikachu and Let's Go! Eevee Are the Perfect Pokémon Games for First Time Players, Now $40

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! | $40 | Amazon
Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! | $40 | Amazon
The Switch-bound remakes of the original Pokémon games—Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!—are really good titles for introducing someone to Pokemon. Your choice of game dictates the fuzzy starter you’ll get to follow you around while you catch ‘em all. Combine the simple motion controls with a Poké Ball Plus, and you’ll feel like a real Ash Ketchum. Just $40 for Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! at Best Buy.
