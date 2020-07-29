It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Let's Get Loud With $72 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Kinja Deals
Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones | $178 | Best Buy
Among the many woes of quarantine, getting work done as your pups start barking every time there’s a delivery is certainly one. Even if your deliveries are limited to weekly grocery drop-offs and the occasional takeout, sometimes even the most minor sonic disturbance can throw you out of your groove. It might be too late to teach your old dog to stop yapping at the neighbors, but you can certainly cop a pair of noise-canceling headphones that’ll drown out the symphony of howls that accompanies your package deliveries. Right now, Sony’s WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones are $72 off at Best Buy, bringing them down to $178. That’s still not cheap, but for the price they offer excellent sound quality and passable noise-canceling.

