Let's Get Loud With $100 off Sony's WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones | $148 | Amazon Gold Box

Among the many woes of quarantine, getting work done as your pups start barking every time there’s a delivery is certainly one. Even if your deliveries are limited to weekly grocery drop-offs and the occasional takeout, sometimes even the most minor sonic disturbance can throw you out of your groove. It might be too late to teach your old dog to stop yapping at the neighbors, but you can certainly cop a pair of noise-canceling headphones that’ll drown out the symphony of howls that accompanies your package deliveries. Right now, Sony’s WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones are $100 off at Amazon in a one day sale, bringing them down to $148. That’s still not “cheap”, but for the price they offer excellent sound quality and passable noise-canceling.