Let's Get Lit: Save Up to 22% Off Gaming PCs, Laptops, and Monitors at Amazon

Rise and shine, gamers. Amazon’s Black Friday deals are here and it includes some big savings for PC players or those looking to become one. Amazon is running a 15% off sale on desktops, laptops, and monitors, but some of the price cuts are actually as high as 22%. The sale includes a variety of popular brands with products from companies like Acer and Alienware hundreds of dollars off. What’s a Black Friday without some big tech deals anyways? There’s a lot of glowing keyboards and towers to sort through, so here are a few of the highlights.

There’s a handful of gaming desktops included in the sale, but these two stick out in particular. And no, not just because they look wild. Both come with AMD’s Ryzen 7, making them powerful gaming machines. The Alienware Aurora boasts its PCI Express 4.0 technology, which doubles the bandwidth sent to the graphics card. That means that you can really push games to their limits, as well as have more power for streaming and content creation.

The theme in this sale is “things that light up” and you especially see that in the laptops available. The Acer Predator Titron 900 is notable for its 512GB of storage and 300Hz refresh rate. As a slightly more cost effective option, Acer’s Nitro 5 comes with a GeForce RTX 2060 and an Intel Core i7-9750H processor. Most importantly, they both have keyboards that light up. Its not a PC gaming device unless its emitting some kind of ominous light.

A pair of monitors is on sale and they’re both solid options for your gaming rig. Acer’s Nitro XZ342CK is a wide boy with a 34" curved display that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. You can also grab Acer’s Nitro VG271 if you’re not looking for a curved or wide screen. At $250, it’s a 27" full HD monitor. Sadly, neither have glowing RGB lights, though if you think about it, a monitor itself is the original glowing PC gaming accessory.