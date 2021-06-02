Let Your Senior Pooch Rest Their Old Bones on This Heated Dog Bed and Save $29 Too

HEATD Dog Bed With Removable Heating Pad Graphic : Sheilah Villari

HEATD Dog Bed W ith Removable Heating Pad | $170 | StackSocial

HEATD is a company that is dedicated to making all pets feel as comfortable as possible . But if you have an older fur friend, you know keeping them comfy is a priority, especially if they have arthritis or joint pain. HEATD’s tech brings this to your pets in the fastest and most efficient way, all with a cozy bed that’s 15% off .

Advertisement

There are th ree temperature settings depending on what the p upper requires , but it’s never hot enough to hurt them in any way. HEATD also made sure to add a timer to keep it all a little safer. This heat is delivered throughout the bed in an “M” shape to pinpoint where a good boy or girl might need a little extra soothing. It is all powered via a dual-port power bank that you can even charge your phone off of. And if you want a cooling option, just flip the bed over and open up the v elcro pouches and add an ice bag or two . It’s easy to wipe with a rag and is waterproof just in case there is an accident. You can put the cover only in the wa sher for convenience . Let it air dry, and you are good to go. Being a pet parent is a magical thing and being able to give the furry angels the best life is important. This bed is a great way to keep that promise to them.

This will ship for $3.

