Your roasted meats might already be deserving of laurels, but they could be even more acclaimed with the help of this $15 roasting laurel, now on sale at Amazon. The roasting laurel raises your roasts up, so they aren’t sitting in grease, and allows them to cook more evenly. Plus, cleanup is easier, since you won’t have to spend time scraping burnt bits off the bottom of the pan. The laurel is made of heat-resistant, flexible silicone, and unlike metal roasting racks, there’s no risk of it scratching or damaging your cookware. Now that’s a kitchen tool deserving of laurels.