Let Your Productivity and Fun Soar With a 32" QHD LG Monitor with HDR10 for $250

LG 32" 1440p Monitor w/ HDR 10, AMD FreeSync | $250 | Amazon



You’ll get by fine with an average 1080p monitor in any work scenario, but stretch your budget just a tad and you can get something much sharper. This 32" LG monitor goes up to 1440p for resolution, has HDR10 and AMD FreeSync, and while not the most impressive marks for gaming, it still performs admirably in that realm with a 5ms response time and 75hz max refresh rate. With such an outstretched window and more pixels packed into it, you’ll be surprised how many different windows you’ll be able to stack. You’ll get a borderless design if you want two of these side-by-side with seamless flair, and the stand is only tilt-ready, but you can put it up on a cheap VESA arm for more flexibility. All of this is only $250, nearly $50 off.