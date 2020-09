Fitbit Ace 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Fitbit Ace 2 | $50 | Best Buy



You count your steps, so why can’t your kid? For just $50, your spawn can take advantage of seeing how much they’re actually active during the day and track their sleeping with a Fitbit Ace 2. Simple and sweet. If you go running, why not take mini-me ? they’re begging for an outlet from this homeschooling !