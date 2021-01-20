It's all consuming.
Let Your Kids Play Games Online With Their Friends With a 1-Year Nintendo Online Family Membership for $21

12-Month Nintendo Online Family Membership | $21 | Walmart
According to the New York Times, kids are playing too many video games during the pandemic. As a level-headed response, that’s probably true to an extent. We’re all probably looking at screens too much at the moment. However, there’s not too many other options at the moment, which makes video games a safe way to socialize, especially for kids. You can check out Kotaku’s thorough response to the piece if you want to take a deeper dive into that subject. As for this post, we’re simply here to tell you that you can get a 1-year Nintendo Online family membership for $21, down from $35. This will allow your kids to play games online, keeping them connected to the friends who they can’t hang out with in person right now. Do what you will with that information.

